Dan Mullen Reportedly Declined Notable Offer From Florida

Before Dan Mullen and Florida ultimately parted ways, he was given the option to finish the season with the team.

Florida plays rival Florida State next week to close the season and Mullen didn’t want to be on the sideline when he knew his time was up after that game.

Gators coach Dan Mullen declined offer to coach the team against FSU this week — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) November 21, 2021

The same situation happened with Virginia Tech and Justin Fuente earlier this week. Before AD Whit Babcock let him go, he asked Fuente if he wanted to coach the team for the final two games and he declined.

This season went south in a hurry for Mullen after the team started out 4-2. Even in one of those two losses, Florida was less than a field goal away from taking down Alabama.

After that, the Gators lost four of their next five games, including four straight against Power 5 competition. The last one put the nail in the coffin as they lost to Missouri in overtime on Saturday night.

The Tigers scored the second touchdown in overtime and won the game on a two-point conversion rather than kicking the extra point to tie it.

Mullen finishes with a 34-15 overall record in four seasons, with two of those seasons having 10+ wins.