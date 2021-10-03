The Spun

Major College Football Coach Criticized For Smiling After Loss

Kentucky football stadium at night against Florida.LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 14: The Sun sets during the Florida Gators game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A major college football head coach is facing some criticism from his fan base for smiling after his team’s loss on Saturday night.

No. 10 Florida was upset by Kentucky in Lexington on Saturday evening. It was the Wildcats’ first home win over the Gators since 1986.

Following the win, Mullen was seen smiling as he approached midfield for the postgame handshake.

Naturally, some frustrated Gators fans took to social media to criticize their head coach for his postgame appearance.

“Rough look for Mullen smiling running across the field to meet Stoops after the game,” one fan tweeted.

“Difference between a coach serious about his job, and one not serious,” another fan added.

“Anybody else find it strange that Mullen was smiling after the game? Weird,” another fan added.

Obviously, it’s OK for a head coach to smile as he approaches midfield for a postgame handshake. However, it’s also understandable for a fan base to be upset with that, considering the loss their team just suffered.

Mullen and the Gators will look to bounce back next weekend against Vanderbilt.

