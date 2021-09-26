Dan Orlovsky Calls For NFL Head Coach To Be Fired Today

The Spun

A general view of the Chicago Bears NFL stadium.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: A general view of Soldier Field prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Today's game is expected to be one of the coldest games ever played at Soldier Field. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

Calls are mounting for Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy to be fired.

The Bears are likely to drop to 1-2 on the season with a loss to the Browns on Sunday. Chicago is trailing Cleveland, 13-3, in the second half.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky is embarrassed by the Bears’ effort – and playcalling – on offense on Sunday afternoon. He wants Nagy to be fired.

“Move on from Nagy right now. This is embarrassing and it feels purposeful,” he tweeted.

Orlovsky responded to those who believe Justin Fields simply isn’t ready to play. He wasn’t having any of that.

“Boog I love you. Miss me on that man. They haven’t moved him once. I don’t care if he’s Joe Montana or Joe Schmo—it’s principle,” he tweeted.

ESPN’s Mike Golic agreed – kind of.

“Agree Nagy isn’t moving him, and they will have a new coach next year, but you do have to admit, Justin is Struggling, let’s not make to many excuses for him,” he tweeted.

It’s been a tough afternoon watching the Bears and their offense, that is for sure.

