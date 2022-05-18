Dan Orlovsky Has New ESPN Role: Fans React

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

Dan Orlovsky is going to have a new role with ESPN moving forward.

Orlovsky will call NFL games with Steve Levy and Louis Riddick for the network, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

This will be ESPN's No. 2 commentary team since Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will handle the top duties. They came over from Fox after over a decade of success calling games for that network.

Levy, Riddick, and Orlovsky will call "a handful of games" this season and then around five per year beginning in 2023, per Marchand.

Orlovsky was also pursued by Fox Sports but ultimately decided to remain with ESPN. Marchand is also reporting that he will continue to do his usual spots on NFL Live, First Take, and Get Up for the network.

The NFL world is excited about this new move for Orlovsky.

We'll see Orlovsky in his new position in Week 2 for ESPN's MNF doubleheader.