Dan Orlovsky Names "Most Intriguing" Quarterback Prospect In College Football

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has his eyes on a lot of quarterbacks this college football season. But one quarterback has really caught his interest.

Ahead of his call of Saturday's Florida-Utah game, Orlovsky spoke to fellow analyst Paul Finebaum and put Florida's Anthony Richardson up there with the Gators' most iconic quarterback: Tim Tebow.

Orlovsky said that Richardson is "that special of a player" and "the most intriguing prospect at that position" of the entire season. He believes that Richardson has all of the traits of an elite quarterback.

“He’s the most talented quarterback Florida’s had since Tim Tebow, physically,” Orlovsky said, via Saturday Down South. “He’s that special of a player. I absolutely think he’s the most intriguing prospect at that position in all of college football this year. Because he’s exactly what we see dominating NFL quarterback play on Sundays now. Big, fast, powerful, strong, fearless, great thrower of the football. Incredibly bright, can beat you with his arm, his mind, and his legs.”

Anthony Richardson played seven games last season, completing 59-percent of his passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. He added another 401 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

But he was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2020. Now that he's the starter, perhaps he'll start to really come into his own as an elite passer.

Do you agree with Dan Orlovsky? Is he worthy of the Tim Tebow praise?