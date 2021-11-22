Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL’s MVP Right Now

There have been a lot of players having great seasons around the NFL this year, but there’s one that stands out the most to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky.

He appeared on the network’s show Get Up on Monday morning and thinks that Jonathan Taylor is the NFL MVP right now.

“Jonathan Taylor is the MVP of the NFL,” Orlovsky said. “I will say that again. After yesterday’s performance, Jonathan Taylor is the MVP of the NFL. This is the best run-blocking offensive line in the NFL and in the last two months, it’s been the best offense in the NFL.”

Taylor torched the Buffalo Bills defense on Sunday for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries. That defense had no answer for him as he became the first player to break 1,000 yards on the ground this year.

Of the Colts’ 11 games, this was Taylor’s sixth time going for 100+ yards. He’s been a one-man wrecking crew for the Colts and arguably the biggest reason why their season has turned around.

Indianapolis was 3-5 just a few short weeks ago and before that, 1-4 through its first five games. As he’s gotten hotter, so has the team and it’s now looking like a sleeper to do some damage in the playoffs.

Taylor overall has 1,122 yards and 13 touchdowns on 193 carries.