Dan Orlovsky Predicts Big College Football Quarterback Transfer

Dan Orlovsky is predicting one of Lincoln Riley’s quarterbacks at Oklahoma will follow him to USC.

Orlovsky tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he expects Caleb Williams to transfer to USC so he can likely start under Riley.

I 100% expect Caleb Williams to transfer to USC — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 28, 2021

This would be a pretty big move for the Trojans as they only got average QB play this season.

They had both Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart take the snaps this season and they combined for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Slovis finished with 2,153 yards through the air with 11 of those touchdowns and eight of the picks. Dart had 1,162 yards along with eight touchdowns and five picks.

Williams has been outstanding as a freshman this season for the Sooners. Going into their bowl game, he has 18 touchdowns to just four interceptions along with 1,670 passing yards.

He also was the biggest reason why Oklahoma was in Saturday’s game till the end against Oklahoma State. He gashed the Cowboys’ defense for 252 passing yards and three touchdowns.

If this were to happen, it likely would come after Oklahoma’s bowl game as Williams would want to finish his season on a high note.