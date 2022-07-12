Dan Orlovsky Re-Signs With ESPN: NFL World Reacts

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has re-signed with the network ahead of the 2022 season.

The former NFL quarterback will take the booth to call multiple games this coming season, including a Monday Night Football game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

"LETS GOOOOOOOO So thankful to be staying at ESPN and to be a part of this team! MNF man!!!!! MNF!!" Orlovsky wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Yessuh!!!! Keep going brodie," his ESPN colleague Marcus Spears wrote.

"Let’s go! So happy for you bud. You earn everything that comes your way. Fired up to watch you in the MNF booth," Field Yates added.

"CONGRATS," Pat McAfee said.

In addition to Orlovsky's appearance on ESPN's first Monday Night Football ‘Two Games, One Night’ Showcase, he'll also call the London-based matchup between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 and an NFL on ESPN double header game in Week 18.

Orlovsky will continue to call college football games on Saturdays for ESPN and ABC. He'll also remain on the crew for ESPN's NFL Live.