Dan Orlovsky Reportedly Has A New Role At ESPN

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky has been a rising star at the network for several years now. Today he's getting rewarded with a new role.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Orlovsky will be given NFL game calling duties alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick. He will be a part of ESPN's No. 2 NFL broadcast team after Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

Orlovsky will get his first assignment in the role in Week 2 during ESPN's Monday Night Football double-header. He will most likely be assigned to the Vikings-Eagles game on ABC.

Per the report, Orlovsky is effectively replacing longtime ESPN analyst Brian Griese. Griese departed ESPN after over a decade with the company and was hired as quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Dan Orlovsky enjoyed over a decade in the NFL on five different teams. He was most notable for his follies with the Detroit Lions, particularly during their 0-16 campaign in 2008.

But upon retiring and joining ESPN in 2017, Orlovsky found plenty of success. He quickly proved to be a fount of NFL knowledge and a popular voice on shows like NFL Live and First Take.

It seems like it's only a matter of time before Orlovsky gets his own daily show on ESPN.

With this new role at ESPN, the wider NFL world will decide for themselves how much more they want.