Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 Second-Year QB Has "No Shot" In 2022

ANAHEIM, CA - FEBRUARY 10: ESPN host Dan Orlovsky makes a point during an ESPN Super Bowl preview show broadcast from Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Orlovsky was joined by co-hosts, Keyshawn Johnson, Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Mina Kimes. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images/Getty Images

Dan Orlovsky thinks that one young quarterback doesn't have a chance heading into the 2022 season.

He listed three of the top 10 NFL teams that spent the most amount of money on their supporting casts before getting to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears only spent $52 million on their supporting cast heading into this season, which was second-fewest among all NFL teams. Because of that, Orlovsky thinks Justin Fields has "no shot" heading into this season.

"Fields has no shot at all. Get him to 2023 and then make your assessment," Orlovsky tweeted.

Despite Fields having a below-average supporting cast, this is still a season where the Bears need to see some growth from him.

He struggled as a rookie in 2021 after finishing the season with 1,870 yards passing, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He'll now have a new coaching staff coaching him up for the next few years, so the opportunity for growth/improvement will be there.

We'll have to see if Fields can prove Orlovsky wrong.