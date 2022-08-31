Dan Patrick Floats 2 Potential Destinations For Urban Meyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and radio host Dan Patrick looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

After a disastrous 13 games in the NFL, Urban Meyer is returning to his seat on the set of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." But according to Dan Patrick a return to the sidelines may not be far off.

Speaking on his self-titled show, the syndicated radio host revealed that a source told him to watch out for two programs that could be “on to something” when it comes to Meyer's coaching future:

Nebraska and Arizona State.

Let’s just say this is dreamlike, and they might have an opening soon. Let’s say Nebraska could be in play for Urban Meyer, maybe, hypothetically.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost and ASU's Herm Edwards sit on two of the hottest seats in college football right now.

Turning around a legacy program like Nebraska could add to Meyer's already stellar CFB resume.