Dan Patrick Floats Wild College Football Realignment Rumor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The college football landscape is set to change in some huge ways in the months and years to come with titans like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC among others moving. But as some Power Five schools eye greener pastures, a few smaller schools could be filling the void.

On Monday's edition of The Dan Patrick Show, Dan Patrick announced that the Pac-12 will be adding at least one school to fill in for the outgoing UCLA and USC. The school being added? San Diego State.

Per the report, the Aztecs will be announced as the newest member of the Pac-12 later this week.

San Diego State were charter members of the Mountain West Conference in 2000 and have been one of the Group of Five conference's most distinguished members for the past decade.

The pickings for the Pac-12 to replace UCLA and USC are going to be rather slim. The Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, The American, and even Conference USA have been scooping up top regional powers across the country.

But if the Pac-12 can pry San Diego State out of the Mountain West, then perhaps other Mountain West schools might follow. Boise State would likely be the biggest target, while San Jose State, Fresno State and Colorado State would offer compelling in-state rivalry opportunities.

The Pac-12 came a little bit late to the realignment party though, and the longer they wait to act, the fewer opportunities they'll get.

Is San Diego State really going to join the Pac-12? Will any other schools join the Pac-12 this year?