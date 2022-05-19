Dan Patrick Thinks Jimbo Fisher's Comments Could Backfire

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst and radio host Dan Patrick looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher went on a heated rant against some recent comments made by his longtime colleague Nick Saban.

Fisher was furious with Saban for saying the Aggies "bought" their No. 1-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

Fisher's rant included quite a few attacks on Saban. He even called on people to "dig into" the legendary head coach's past to uncover his implied transgressions.

Veteran broadcaster Dan Patrick raised an interesting point about this portion of Fisher's argument. Fisher worked as the LSU offensive coordinator under Saban for several years in the early 2000s.

“Jimbo, you were on his staff, how did you get players illegally,” Patrick said. “… This is where this plays locally really, really well. … You just said dig into his past, you’re part of his past.”

The SEC issued a public reprimand for both Saban and Fisher after each of their respective comments.