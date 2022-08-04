Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves.

According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move.

Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the Big Ten — which is already on the rise with the additions of USC and UCLA — elect to join NBC and Notre Dame.

The SEC is already set to welcome Texas and Oklahoma by at least the 2025 college football season. When that time comes, the SEC and Big Ten will both be 16-team mega conferences competing for the No. 1 spot in college football.

If the SEC can acquire Clemson, Florida State and Miami, they'll no doubt hold supremacy over their Big Ten rival.

If these moves do go down, smaller conferences may need to consolidate to compete with the new-look SEC and Big Ten.