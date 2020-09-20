Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

NFL head coaching changes typically don’t happen two games into a season, but Shannon Sharpe wants to see one.

The former NFL star turned FOX Sports 1 personality is calling for an NFL head coach to be fired following today’s performance.

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 19-point lead in devastating fashion this afternoon, falling to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-39, in one of the craziest games in a long time.

Atlanta botched an onside kick recovery late, allowing Dallas to recover (and Jerry Jones to go crazy). About a minute and a half later, the Cowboys buried the game-winning field goal attempt to secure their first win of the season.

Sharpe thinks Atlanta should fire head coach Dan Quinn.

“I would fire Dan Quinn IF* I’m Arthur Blank. This loss is unacceptable, unforgivable,” he tweeted.

You’re likely not going to find too many Atlanta fans who disagree right now. That loss was about as devastating as it gets as far as the regular season is concerned.

But the season is still early and the Falcons have time to right the ship.

Atlanta, 0-2, will look to get its first win of the season next Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.