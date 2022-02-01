Dan Quinn Had 1 Main Reason For Staying With Cowboys

The Cowboys retained a huge piece to their 2021 turnaround in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. After riding the coaching carousel, Quinn came to the conclusion that there’s unfinished business in Dallas.

“I want to be right where my feet are,” Quinn told Cowboy Maven. “But that doesn’t mean I’ve always been fully happy where my feet are. I’m happy here.”

“I have unfinished business here,” the 51-year-old coach continued. “We have the right people in place to accomplish the things everyone in this building is working to accomplish. We’re doing that right now. We’re doing it today – grinding toward a goal.”

Dan Quinn was a big reason the Cowboys finished 12-5 atop the NFC East. After struggling mightily on defense in 2020, Quinn came in and helped clean up a lot of Dallas’ defensive woes.

With an influx in young talent and a cleaned up scheme, Dallas’ D quickly became one of the league’s most dynamic.

Now after a heartbreaking upset loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, DQ is ready to run it back with the Cowboys as they attempt to win their first Super Bowl in a quarter century.