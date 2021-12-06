Dan Quinn Has Blunt Admission On Cowboys’ Defense

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to like how many different players have played on his defense this season.

He spoke to the media on Monday and confirmed that he would’ve been scared if he knew this would happen back in September. But, now that it has, he thinks it’s awesome.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said they have played 33 different players on defense this season: “If you told me that back on Sept. 1, I might have said, ‘Oh shit.’ Now that it has happened, I’m more like, ‘Oh shit, that’s pretty cool.’” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 6, 2021

Dallas has had to battle multiple injuries plus positive COVID tests on defense this season.

That said, the unit has performed mostly well, outside of the game against Las Vegas. In that contest, the Cowboys’ defense gave up 36 points and showed little to no resistance throughout.

Quinn definitely made adjustments after that game because his unit came out flying last Thursday against the Saints.

The Cowboys won the turnover battle by a plus three margin as they intercepted Taysom Hill four times, with one of them returned to the house by Carlos Watkins.

They’ll have a big test up next this Sunday as they go to Washington to take on the rejuvenated Washington Football Team. Washington has scored 25+ points in two of its last four games during this four-game winning streak.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.