NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner.

Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021.

The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in 2021, including rookie Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. Dallas was among the best in the league at forcing turnovers and making big plays on defense.

Quinn might be one-and-done in Dallas, as he is emerging as a top candidate in Denver.

Per source, Dan Quinn is coming Broncos HQ this week for second interview. Time to be determined. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 24, 2022

Broncos fans seem to be split on the potential hire.

“Mediocrity breeds mediocrity!! Dan Quinn had an above average qb in Matt Ryan and still couldn’t have a winning record but we expect him to change our franchise around with teddy bridgwater in the huddle what a laughable joke if he is hired,” one fan tweeted.

“How does this fix the offense? How many times will we hire a defense minded head coach expecting a different result?” another fan added.

“The problem I have right now is that 4/4 teams left in the playoffs have offensive HC. 3/4 of them are young HC,” another fan added.

The Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio earlier this year.