NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, fell to the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

Many Cowboys fans are now calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired, though Jerry Jones wouldn’t get into coaching speculation following the game.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said.

The Cowboys have a lot of coaching moves to consider this offseason. If they decide to bring McCarthy back, they could still lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Both Moore and Quinn are head coaching candidates.

Quinn is reportedly one of the most-sought after head coaches on the market. He will reportedly interview for multiple jobs this week.

Big week for #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, one of the most popular HC candidates: He interviews with the #Broncos on Tuesday, source said, and has three more later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2022

“The best coach on our team is about to move on…” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“Denver is built to run the Fangio double high safety, man underneath scheme. It’ll be interesting to see if Quinn leaves it as is or tries to install a version of his Pete Carroll defense,” another fan added.

“Why we can’t just upgrade him to our HC and get rid of McCarthy…” another Cowboys fan suggested today.

“Dallas is likely to lose their most important coach (Quinn) and retain/possibly promote their most detrimental coach (Kellen),” one fan added on Twitter.

I'm told OC Kellen Moore called the QB run and Mike McCarthy was on the headset to OK it. Not either's finest hour. Dak should have checked off. I don't get any of it. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 17, 2022

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.