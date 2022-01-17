The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

Dan Quinn in his Cowboys outfit.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The offseason is here for the Dallas Cowboys, much earlier than Jerry Jones and Co. were expecting.

Dallas, the No. 3 seed in the NFC, fell to the No. 6 seed San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

Many Cowboys fans are now calling for head coach Mike McCarthy to be fired, though Jerry Jones wouldn’t get into coaching speculation following the game.

“I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time,” Jones said.

The Cowboys have a lot of coaching moves to consider this offseason. If they decide to bring McCarthy back, they could still lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Both Moore and Quinn are head coaching candidates.

Quinn is reportedly one of the most-sought after head coaches on the market. He will reportedly interview for multiple jobs this week.

It’s going to be an interesting couple of days in Dallas, that is for sure.

“The best coach on our team is about to move on…” one Cowboys fan tweeted.

“Denver is built to run the Fangio double high safety, man underneath scheme. It’ll be interesting to see if Quinn leaves it as is or tries to install a version of his Pete Carroll defense,” another fan added.

“Why we can’t just upgrade him to our HC and get rid of McCarthy…” another Cowboys fan suggested today.

“Dallas is likely to lose their most important coach (Quinn) and retain/possibly promote their most detrimental coach (Kellen),” one fan added on Twitter.

The 49ers, meanwhile, are off to the Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Saturday.

