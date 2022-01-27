Dan Quinn Reportedly Getting A Big Raise To Stay With Cowboys

Dan Quinn will reportedly be rewarded for his loyalty to the Dallas Cowboys organization.

According to recent reports from Cowboy Maven, the highly-sought-after offensive coordinator is getting a “substantial raise” to stay with Dallas in 2022.

Quinn was a top candidate for multiple teams in this year’s coaching cycle. In his first season overlooking the Cowboys’ defensive unit, the 51-year-old DC helped transform 2020’s league-worst defense into a play-making force in 2021. After overseeing breakout performances for Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Micah Parsons and league interception leader Trevon Diggs, he quickly gained traction as a potential head coaching option.

The Giants, Broncos, Jaguars, Bears, Dolphins, and Vikings each showed significant interest in Quinn. After Nathaniel Hackett reportedly landed the Broncos job and Matt Eberflus claimed the Bears position earlier today, the Dallas DC decided to remain with the Cowboys organization.

With head coaching uncertainty starting to brew in Dallas after Mike McCarthy’s disappointing Wild Card loss, there is something to be said about Dan Quinn as the organization’s future leader.

“Dan is staying in Dallas, that’s it for this year and we’ll see what happens next year,” a league source told CowboysSI.com.

For now, Quinn will enjoy his paycheck bump as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.