Dan Quinn Reveals What He Told Mike McCarthy This Offseason

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Defensive Coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After helping turn the Dallas defense around in 2021, many were surprised to see Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn return this offseason after several interviews for head jobs around the league.

There were even calls for Quinn to replace head coach Mike McCarthy, something that DQ was seemingly aware of. Recalling a conversation with McCarthy in which he offered to leave if it was becoming too much of a distraction.

Saying via Jori Epstein of USA Today:

I was like, ‘Hey man, let’s talk about it and see what you think,' ... ‘If it’s easier for to me go, just say the word and I’m gone.’ Then he kind of laughed and said, ‘You know, if this was 10 years ago, I’d say yeah, it would help for you to go. But I don’t want to say that right now. Because I think winning is better with you here.'

Quinn also told Epstein that there will be a time when he's "definitely" interested in being a head coach again but he "wasn't quite ready" yet.

He still feels there's a lot to accomplish with this Cowboys unit.