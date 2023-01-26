Dan Quinn Reveals Why He Decided To Stay With The Cowboys

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

For the second year in a row, Dan Quinn will abandon the head coaching cycle to return as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys.

Quinn explained his reasons for staying to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Staying in Dallas. I was unsettled to leave and having fun here. Sole focus of playing championship defense in 2023!" he said.

Given his consistent head coaching consideration, Quinn is one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the league. The Cowboys are no doubt thrilled to have their top assistant returning for another season in 2023.

Quinn joined the Dallas organization as DC prior to the 2021 season. In both of his years at the helm, the Cowboys have led the NFL in takeaways.

The past two seasons have ended with playoff disappointment for Dallas: last year's Wild Card loss and this year's Divisional Round defeat. Quinn and the Cowboys' defense have some unfinished business to take care of in 2023.

Just as he did last year, Quinn had multiple head coaching interviews this offseason. He'll no doubt be a strong contender for head coaching positions yet again in next year's cycle.