Look: Dan Quinn’s Pregame Suit In Washington Goes Viral

It’s all blue everything for Dan Quinn on Sunday.

The Cowboys defensive coordinator pulled up to Washington in a blue, on blue, on blue… suit ahead of the team’s rivalry matchup.

The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared the Cowboys’ photo of its DC in D.C., Starbucks in hand.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football team begin the “round-robin” for the NFC East title this weekend. The ‘Boys round out the season with four of their last five games coming against division opponents.

Meanwhile, Washington has won four straight to battle its way back into the playoff race. The WFT is riding a strong running game and improved defensive play into a wild-card contention.

Dan Quinn will have to have his guys ready to stop the second-year back Antonio Gibson. The physical RB has been one of the more steady and dependable options for Washington of late. And his consistency has helped open things up a bit for former XFL QB Taylor Heinicke.

Speaking of running games, Dallas enters the action without Tony Pollard and an ailing Ezekiel Elliott. Zeke is playing through a right knee injury that he says in improving. While the explosive Pollard is out with a foot.

The Cowboys will try to get some production out of Corey Clement and JaQuan Hardy in his absence.