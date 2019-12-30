The Spun

Dan Snyder Prepared To Make Coach “Offer He Cannot Refuse”

A closeup of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins appear to have zeroed in on a head coaching candidate. A hiring could be made as soon as Monday.

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is reportedly meeting with the Redskins owner on Monday.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora is reporting that Snyder is prepared to make Rivera a big offer.

“Dan Snyder is fully prepared to make Ron Rivera an offer he cannot refuse tomorrow, I’m told … We’ll see if he can walk away,” he reports.

Washington is reportedly hoping to finalize the deal on Monday, per the Washington Post.

The Redskins fired Jay Gruden earlier this season. Washington finished the year at 3-13 led by interim coach Bill Callahan.


