NFL World Reacts To The Dan Snyder News

Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder announced some significant news on Tuesday morning. Snyder’s wife is joining the Washington Football Team front office in a major role.

Tanya Snyder has officially been named the co-CEO of the Washington Football Team franchise.

“Tanya has always been my closest confidant and most important advisor, but her role has outgrown such informal titles,” Dan Snyder said via the Wall Street Journal. “The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable and I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO.”

The Washington Football Team franchise has attempted to make several changes since the Washington Post’s troubling story on the workplace culture, which included allegations of sexual harassment.

Dan Snyder has responded by becoming “more involved than ever” in his NFL franchise.

While that is admirable, many Washington Football Team fans are skeptical of Dan Snyder’s intentions to be more involved in the day-to-day operations.

The Washington Football Team has undergone several changes over the past year-plus, including a name change. There has yet to be a permanent decision on the new name, though Washington Football Team will likely stick for another season.

On the field, the Football Team is scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Chargers.


