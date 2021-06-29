Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder announced some significant news on Tuesday morning. Snyder’s wife is joining the Washington Football Team front office in a major role.

Tanya Snyder has officially been named the co-CEO of the Washington Football Team franchise.

“Tanya has always been my closest confidant and most important advisor, but her role has outgrown such informal titles,” Dan Snyder said via the Wall Street Journal. “The perspective she brings to this organization is invaluable and I am incredibly proud to recognize it with a fitting title: CEO.”

Tanya Snyder has been named co-CEO of the Washington Football Team, a source confirmed (@WSJ first). She has led the WFT's philanthropic activities and, over the past year, has become more involved in the team's operations. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 29, 2021

The Washington Football Team franchise has attempted to make several changes since the Washington Post’s troubling story on the workplace culture, which included allegations of sexual harassment.

Dan Snyder has responded by becoming “more involved than ever” in his NFL franchise.

NEW: Dan Snyder is more involved in the WFT than ever. Tanya, his wife, is the new co-CEO. They bought out their LPs after the feud. I spoke to them about their scandal-plagued franchise and their bid to fix it. “We obviously made some mistakes.”https://t.co/xZj5JsErvL — Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) June 29, 2021

While that is admirable, many Washington Football Team fans are skeptical of Dan Snyder’s intentions to be more involved in the day-to-day operations.

This is such a chickenshit story. “Before all of that could change, Dan Snyder acknowledges that he had to change himself and become more deeply involved than in the past, when he was often distant from the management of his franchise.” #WashingtonFootball https://t.co/FVNb9eSLqJ — thom loverro (@thomloverro) June 29, 2021

The theme, that Dan Snyder needs to be MORE involved, will probably not go over great with a lot of WFT fans. https://t.co/kDNP3SUPVN — Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) June 29, 2021

Dan Snyder had to "become more deeply involved than in the past" … Oh, no, no no. https://t.co/1Dz6XwDh16 — Eat Sleep WFT (@WFTTalk) June 29, 2021

The Washington Football Team has undergone several changes over the past year-plus, including a name change. There has yet to be a permanent decision on the new name, though Washington Football Team will likely stick for another season.

On the field, the Football Team is scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Chargers.