Dan Snyder Now Willing To Testify: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

After dismissing a subpoena from the U.S. Congressional House Oversight Committee while on vacation, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is apparently ready to speak before Congress - with conditions.

Yesterday, Snyder's attorney informed Congress that he will make himself available to speak to the Committee via a video call. He is currently in Israel until August to mark the passing of his mother last year.

But the timing of this change of heart isn't likely to work for Congress. The House of Representatives has only a few weeks left in their current session before they recess in the month of August.

NFL fans aren't liking how Snyder is seemingly jerking Congress around. Many are criticizing him for getting to play by a "different set of rules."

If Dan Snyder's strategy is to run out the clock on the entire House Oversight Committee, then he's probably going to wind up winning.

It may be a bad look for Snyder, but if he feels he has something to hide, then he's probably making the best decision to save his skin.

Will Dan Snyder appear before Congress before the election?