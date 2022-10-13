Dan Snyder Reportedly Said He Has "Dirt" On 1 Prominent NFL Owner

The NFL has backed Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder into a corner, and now he's fighting back.

The longtime franchise leader reportedly has "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners — one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Amid heavy investigation into his own organization, Snyder has reportedly hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league. One owner said Snyder told him he "has dirt on Jerry Jones," per a recent ESPN report.

Another source said Snyder has a whole "file" of information on Jones.

A Commanders spokesperson and outside lawyers denied that Snyder hired private investigators to glean this information.

In addition to reportedly having information on Jones and other NFL owners, Snyder reportedly believes "he's got stuff on Roger" Goodell.

"He's backed into a corner," one veteran owner reportedly said. "He's behaving like a mad dog cornered."

According to ESPN's reports, it appears the majority of NFL ownership wants Snyder out of the league. But it's becoming very clear he won't go down without a fight.