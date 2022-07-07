Dan Snyder Reportedly Willing To Testify Now

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder decided not to testify before the Congressional House Oversight Committee on the timeline they laid out for him. But it appears he's ready to testify now.

According to ESPN's John Keim and Tisha Thompson, Snyder's attorney Karen Patton Seymour has sent the House committee a letter with a list of dates he would be available to give a virtual deposition

Per the report, Seymour's letter states that Snyder will be visiting Israel until August to mark the one-year anniversary of his mother's passing. Snyder would have Seymour with him for the deposition.

The House of Representatives is in session through the end of July but will be in recess for August. Snyder might be trying to run out the clock though as the Democrat-led House is expected to flip towards Republicans who won't pursue the matter further in the November general election.

The House Oversight Committee has been investigation the Washington Commanders over allegations of a toxic work environment. To that end, they have already depositioned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell gave his testimony to Congress via a video conference call. And Congress has already given Snyder the opportunity to speak to them in the same way.

It seems likely that Snyder will be able to "run out the clock" so to speak even if he does testify before Congress.

