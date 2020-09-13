The Spun

Dan Snyder Reveals 1 Longterm Name Is A Real Possibility

Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Washington’s NFL franchise officially moved on from its longtime nickname this summer. The NFC East franchise did not choose a new nickname.

Instead, the NFL franchise is simply going by Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The name is meant to be a temporary one, however, it could be permanent.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder revealed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it’s possible the name will stick.

“If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name,” he wrote. “I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel.”

Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, revealed that he and his family considered re-naming the team several times over the years.

“However, over the past few years the name had increasingly become a distraction from our primary focus of football,” Snyder wrote. “So, in the spirit of inclusivity, we made the decision to move forward. We want our future name and brand to stand for something that unifies people of all backgrounds and to continue to be a source of pride for the next 100 years or more.”

Washington is set to open its 2020 season at 1 p.m. E.T. against Philadelphia.

