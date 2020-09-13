Dan Snyder Reveals 1 Longterm Name Is A Real Possibility

Washington’s NFL franchise officially moved on from its longtime nickname this summer. The NFC East franchise did not choose a new nickname.

Instead, the NFL franchise is simply going by Washington Football Team for the 2020 season. The name is meant to be a temporary one, however, it could be permanent.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder revealed in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that it’s possible the name will stick.

“If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name,” he wrote. “I think we have developed a very classy retro look and feel.”

“If the Washington Football Team name catches on and our fans embrace it then we would be happy to have it as our permanent name,” owner Dan Snyder wrote in an email to The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/J40ti4aduB — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 13, 2020

Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, revealed that he and his family considered re-naming the team several times over the years.

“However, over the past few years the name had increasingly become a distraction from our primary focus of football,” Snyder wrote. “So, in the spirit of inclusivity, we made the decision to move forward. We want our future name and brand to stand for something that unifies people of all backgrounds and to continue to be a source of pride for the next 100 years or more.”

Washington is set to open its 2020 season at 1 p.m. E.T. against Philadelphia.

The game will be on FOX.