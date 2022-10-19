Dan Snyder Sends Letter To Other NFL Owners

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Last week, ESPN published a report suggesting NFL owners wanted to get rid of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The report also said that Snyder claimed to have "dirt" on other NFL owners. Well, late Tuesday night, Snyder sent a letter to the rest of the owners in the league, claiming the article was "false."

Here's the full letter

Dear ,

I hope that you and your family are doing well.

I would like to address a recent ESPN article that contains false and malicious statements about the Washington Commanders, our management team, and me and my family. It is particularly shameful for ESPN to diminish the very real accomplishments of our President Jason Wright, who ESPN alleges was placed at the Commanders by the League and has no power to make real change. I know you know this to be false. Unfortunately, ESPN ignored our efforts to correct the many falsehoods in their article before its publication.

There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel it is important to address immediately. The article cited unnamed sources who said: "They've been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners" and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.

While we all are fierce competitors on the field, we are a part of this organization because we love football, our teams and our fans. Having the privilege to own a franchise in America's sport is something I know none of us take for granted. Falsehoods and lies being spread about any of our organizations hurts our League, our players and our fans, and we simply cannot let them go unchallenged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. If you have any questions, Tanya and I are always available to answer them, and we look forward to discussing these issues with you at the appropriate time.

Sincerely,

Dan Snyder