Dan, Tanya Snyder React To Longtime Broadcaster's Death

Washington, DC lost an icon of journalism this week as former CNN lead news anchor Bernard Shaw passed away. He was 82 years old.

Shaw spent the better part of 40 years in news reporting, famously covering the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981. But on top of being a highly-decorated journalist, Shaw was known for being a Washington sports fan.

On Thursday, Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released a statement offering their condolences to Shaw. They called him "a true icon in journalism" and someone who rarely missed a game in their suite.

The Snyders considered Shaw a great friend and a part of their family.

"We are absolutely devastated by the passing of one of our dearest friends Bernard Shaw. Bernie was not just a great friend but an extension of our family. We had the privilege of traveling the world many times over with him and his wife Linda and shared amazing times together. His passing will leave a lasting void in our lives. Bernie made a tremendous impact on our family and was always there for us. We will remember and cherish all the great times we spent with him and his family." [...] To his wife Linda and children Amar and Anil along with all his family and friends, we offer our deepest prayers, sympathies and condolences at this time."

Born in Chicago, Bernard Shaw attended the University of Illinois-Chicago and served in the U.S. Marines, building a career as journalist at the same time.

In 1980, Shaw joined CNN where he would rise to become their top anchor until his retirement in 2001.

Shaw received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 1994 and the Paul White Award in 1996.

Our hearts go out to Bernard Shaw's family and loved ones.