Former 3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Gets 15 Years To Life In Prison

A former three-time NFL Pro Bowler has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison following his rape conviction.

Dana Stubblefield, 49, played in the National Football League from 1993-2004. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 1997. Stubblefield is perhaps best known for his time in San Francisco, as he played for the 49ers from 1993-97 and again from 2001-02.

The Ohio native, who starred collegiately at Kansas, could be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Stubblefield was convicted of raping a disabled woman who he allegedly lured into his home with the prospect of a babysitting job.

The Associated Press had the details:

The sentence was issued by a judge in San Jose after denying a defense motion for a new trial, the Mercury News reported. Last week, the Sixth District Court of Appeal denied a related petition filed on behalf of Stubblefield by his attorneys. A jury in July found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment. He has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict.

Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.