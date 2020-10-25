The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former 3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Gets 15 Years To Life In Prison

A closeup of a 49ers football helmet. Kyle Shanahan revealed his starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens ahead of Week 3.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

A former three-time NFL Pro Bowler has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison following his rape conviction.

Dana Stubblefield, 49, played in the National Football League from 1993-2004. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 1997. Stubblefield is perhaps best known for his time in San Francisco, as he played for the 49ers from 1993-97 and again from 2001-02.

The Ohio native, who starred collegiately at Kansas, could be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Stubblefield was convicted of raping a disabled woman who he allegedly lured into his home with the prospect of a babysitting job.

The Associated Press had the details:

The sentence was issued by a judge in San Jose after denying a defense motion for a new trial, the Mercury News reported. Last week, the Sixth District Court of Appeal denied a related petition filed on behalf of Stubblefield by his attorneys.

A jury in July found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment. He has been held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail since the verdict.

Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.