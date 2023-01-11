Dana White Addresses What Happened On New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 03: UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC president Dana White made headlines earlier this month when video of him striking his wife during a heated argument in a Cabo nightclub surfaced on TMZ.

On Wednesday, White answered to his actions. Saying, via MMAFighting.com's Damon Martin:

There is never a reason or excuse what happened on New Year's Eve to happen ... I guarantee you it will never happen again. There aren't two sides to this story. Only my side. You don't bounce back from this. You don't ever bounce back from this.

The video, which didn't get as much publicity in the sports world due to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on "Monday Night Football," is extremely ugly.

Folks reacted to his statement in Martin's mentions.

"He never even bounced, though. ESPN/Endeavor/TMZ, etc. They all caught him before he hit the ground," a user said.

"I'm not sure why, but it was still shocking to me to see people using 'but she hit him first!' as a defense of Dana White in 2023," tweeted Ben Axelrod.

"This has definitely happened more than once. You just don't start slapping each other in public," another replied.

"He's saying the right things, but he was making F* It Friday videos the very next Friday..." a fan shrugged.

"He's incredibly rich and able to retire and not work the rest of his life. The idea that he's important enough to disrespect victims of domestic violence with his position of power is disgusting," another commented.

California lawmakers have since called for White's removal as UFC pres. However, that outcome seems far from a certainty.