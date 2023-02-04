Dana White Announces Next Opponent For Conor McGregor

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Conor McGregor holds up a cup of his Notorious-branded Irish whiskey as he speaks during a news conference following his 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon is set.

The former UFC double champion will coach against Michael Chandler on the 31st season of "The Ultimate Fighter" before facing him in a highly-anticipated battle.

There is no set date or location for the fight, but it will take place sometime "at the end of the season."

UFC President Dana White made the announcement on Saturday.

McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg during a fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Chandler has been calling for a fight against the Irishman for more than a year.

Chandler (23-8) is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion. McGregor (22-6) was the first fighter to hold two separate weight division titles at the same time.

Season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter" will debut on May 30.