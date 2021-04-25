Dana White Criticized For Reaction To Nasty UFC Injury

UFC president Dana White is facing some criticism for what his Twitter account said in reaction to the nasty injury on Saturday night.

Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg injury during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Weidman’s leg appeared to shatter upon impact on a kick strike against Hall early in their bout. The 36-year-old had to be stretchered off the floor after the injury.

It did not look good.

Chris Weidman was stretchered off after suffering a leg injury against Uriah Hall. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/lpwhGmHO3D — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021

White – or, White’s Twitter account – tweeted out a blunt reaction to the injury.

“The first fighter in UFC history to win without a single strike thrown,” tweeted White, who added a clip of the nasty injury replay.

White faced some major criticism on social media for tweeting out the injury clip.

“Imagine Roger Goodell or Adam Silver posting something like this after one of their guys snaps his leg into pieces. Just as dumb as it gets,” one fan wrote.

“That’s what we’re doing?” another fan added.

“Just a little tone deaf to your legend who just shattered his leg,” one fan wrote.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Weidman back fighting in the octagon soon.