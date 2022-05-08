Dana White Makes A Bold Claim: UFC World Reacts
Dana White was in shock after what we saw at UFC 274 on Saturday night.
Michael Chandler knocked Tony Ferguson out cold during the right after he front-kicked him right in the face. Ferguson was down and out for several seconds before he was able to get up.
"That was the most vicious knockout I have ever seen," White said.
The UFC world agrees with White's statement.
Ferguson ended up going to the hospital after the fight was over, but was released on Sunday morning. A CT Scan came back negative.
This was Ferguson's fourth-straight loss in the Octagon. He hasn't won a match since UFC 238 took place a few years back.
Here's to a speedy recovery for Ferguson.