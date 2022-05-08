Dana White Makes A Bold Claim: UFC World Reacts

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post-game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Dana White was in shock after what we saw at UFC 274 on Saturday night.

Michael Chandler knocked Tony Ferguson out cold during the right after he front-kicked him right in the face. Ferguson was down and out for several seconds before he was able to get up.

"That was the most vicious knockout I have ever seen," White said.

The UFC world agrees with White's statement.

Ferguson ended up going to the hospital after the fight was over, but was released on Sunday morning. A CT Scan came back negative.

This was Ferguson's fourth-straight loss in the Octagon. He hasn't won a match since UFC 238 took place a few years back.

Here's to a speedy recovery for Ferguson.