Dana White Makes His Thoughts On Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Rumors Clear

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (L) and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Nearly five years ago, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor took part in one of the highest-grossing boxing exhibitions in history.

In the end, Mayweather proved to be the superior boxer - which came to the surprise of no one watching the fight. Earlier this week, a report filed by British tabloid The Sun claimed the fighters were close to agreeing on financial terms and rules for another bout.

UFC head Dana White made it clear that's not happening. In a comment to the Las Vegas Review Journal, White said Mayweather and McGregor just like to talk on social media and suggested The Sun is full of "s***."

From the Las Vegas Review Journal:

“All bull (expletive),” White said after Tuesday night’s Dana White Contender Series card at the UFC Apex. “Those guys are just talking on social media like they do. Whatever the hell that tabloid is called is full of the (expletive).”

White made it clear that McGregor's next fight will be in the octagon, not a boxing ring.

McGregor, a two-weight class UFC champion, has not fought since breaking his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Will he and Mayweather fight again?