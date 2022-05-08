Dana White Names Most 'Vicious' Knockout He's Ever Seen

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

In his decades of working for the UFC, Dana White has witnessed some of the greatest knockouts in the history of mixed martial arts. But one recent knockout just took the mantle of "most vicious" he's ever seen.

Speaking to the media after last night's UFC 274 pay-per-view, White spoke about Michael Chandler's second-round knockout of Tony Ferguson. The UFC president called that knockout via a kick to the face "the most vicious knockout" he had ever seen.

"That was the most vicious knockout I've ever seen," White said. He gave Chandler a $50,000 performance bonus as well.

The long history of UFC has seen some truly epic knockout artists. Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, Conor McGregor and Anthony Johnson all made names for themselves with incredible knockouts that propelled them all to stardom.

This may be the one that turns Michael Chandler into a star.

Michael Chandler was already one of the top fighters in the UFC lightweight division. But that knockout might have just propelled him into a chance to fight one of the biggest names in the sport.

Dana White said that Chandler's next fight will most likely be against Islam Makhachev. But he's not opposed to putting Chandler up against Conor McGregor in the near future.

Chandler called out McGregor after the fight, and White said, "Who doesn't want to see Chandler vs. Conor?"

Will we see Michael Chandler take on Conor McGregor in the near future?