Dana White Not Offering Raises For UFC Fighters: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 03: UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

A rising tide may raise all ships, but UFC president Dana White is in no hurry to raise his fighters' pay even as his promotion grows exponentially across the globe.

In an interview with GQ, White made it clear that he has no intentions of raising fighter salaries despite increasing calls for him to do so as the company continues to grow. He accused people of "always having something to b-h about" and that fighters "get paid what they're supposed to get paid."

"You always have something to bitch about, I guess... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid," White said.

MMA fans largely aren't feeling what White is saying though. Many accused him of being ignorant of how little money his fighters ultimately take home after expenses, while he pockets millions per year at their expense.

The issue of fighter pay has been a contentious one for years and has led to numerous contract disputes with some of the UFC's biggest stars.

There are a number of ways that the issue could be resolved, but all would require a lot of added legwork on the part of the fighters. Unionization, better solo representation, or legislation would go a long way towards seeing the issue resolved.

Nevertheless, Dana White has drawn a line in the sand when it comes to how to run his company.

So has everyone else though.