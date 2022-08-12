Dana White Sends Blunt Message About UFC Fighters Getting Raises

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: UFC President Dana White conducts a post game press conference after the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

There aren't many topics that rile up UFC president Dana White as much as the issue of fighter salaries. He reminded everyone on his stance this week.

In an interview with GQ, White made it clear that he has no intentions of altering the way he pays his fighters. He declared that fighters are "paid what they're supposed to get paid" and get a percentage of pay-per-view buys.

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed, because of money and all the things that go on," White said. "It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys. And the money is spread out amongst all the fighters."

According to ESPN, UFC fighters currently receive 20-percent of its revenue. Top professional sports leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB pay their players around 50-percent of league revenue.

The pay disparity has been a topic of debate for years. But it was actually YouTuber Jake Paul who brought the biggest attention to the issue.

Paul has spoken out numerous times about the pay disparity, and this recent interview led to him reminding people of his stance:

"No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC," Paul wrote. "If u don't see that then you are one of Dana's sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split."

It's an issue that may require court rulings, a mass fighter movement, or even legislation to be resolved permanently. But Dana White has no budged from his stance.