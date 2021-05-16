Dana White Has NSFW Message For Media Executives

It’s safe to say that UFC president Dana White is not a fan of Triller.

Triller, a video sharing company which has hosted some notable fights – including the Jake Paul bout – attempted to secure a bout between Georges St. Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya. However, the UFC reportedly blocked the fight.

White was asked about Triller on Saturday night. He did not hold back.

“Oh my god. Don’t even ask me about these idiots,” White said. “Who gives a s—t. Does anybody give a s—t? I don’t give a s—t what they think. You think I care what Triller thinks? I don’t even take their calls. This idiot calls me every day, texts me every day. ‘Please answer my call, please talk to me, why won’t you talk to me?’ Cause I don’t give a f—k about you.”

“Do your thing. Leave me alone. Go do whatever it is you’re doing. Knock yourself out, I could care less. I have no interest in talking to any of those idiots. They can do their thing. Do you thing. Stop talking about me. What do you give a sh*t what I’m doing? Do your thing.”

“What are you doing? I don’t even know what you’re doing,” White continued, worked up. “What is this thing you’re trying to do, what is thing you’re trying to build, what are you doing? And what do I have to do with it? What do I have to do with it or my guys? What are you doing, are you starting an MMA organization?”

#UFC president Dana White had a *few* things to say on "f*cking idiots" running Triller after #UFC262: "I don't give a f*ck about you." Watch full video: https://t.co/NQMSzLsW82 pic.twitter.com/fi7x6UJNPe — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 16, 2021

White continued:

“And then you got Oscar, this f—king idiot again in the car that night. ‘Come with us and make more money than you’ve ever made in your life.’ We heard that before. Chuck Liddell’s here tonight, grab him, ask him if he made more money than he ever made in his whole life when he went with Oscar de la Hoya. But you guys keep asking me about these idiots, you guys know they’re a f—king joke, but you keep asking me about them when you know they’re a joke.”

“You know this is bulls—t and you know they are all full of s—t. But this is what you want, you want me to do this. I tried not to do it, and I can’t help myself. But I don’t care what they’re doing. Go. F—king go away, go do what you’re doing. Stop texting me, stop calling me, and stop asking the media to ask me things. Beat it. Get lost.”

White is typically incredibly honest when speaking to the media, but he rarely goes off like he did on Triller.

It’s clear that there won’t be any partnerships between UFC and Triller anytime soon.

