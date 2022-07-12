Dana White Video Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 03: UFC president Dana White is seen on stage during the UFC 272 press conference on March 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Chris Unger/Getty Images

It pays to be a part of Dana White's inner circle.

On Monday, the UFC president gifted Kyle Forgeard (of "Nelk Boys" fame) $250,000 for his birthday, boxing up a bag of crisp bills for the YouTube star.

Forgeard's response:

Back to Tootsie's?

The sports world reacted to the viral Dana White clip across social media.

"So many fighters struggling to make ends meet and White thinks this is cool," one user replied. "It's just sad."

"Dana White paid you more than he pays his bantamweight champions," another commented. "Oh my God."

"I'm calling the IRS."

"UFC fighters watching this and punching the air," a fan said.

"UFC fighters seeing this:"

"Remember when that goofy MF that owns a bunch of long denim shorts challenged me to a real fight when I said Dana be robbing his fighters," a podcast host asked.

"89% of the UFC roster just had their hearts broken," another tweeted. "Villains are always bald and run monopolies."

"UFC fighters who devote their lives for 4k a fight seeing this."

"UFC fighters who have to bleed and beg for a $50k bonus:" commented Ben Fowkles.

With the sport's continued growth UFC now makes more than $1 billion per year.