‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Reacts To Erin Andrews’ Firing

A prominent Dancing With The Stars professional has reacted to the show’s decision to move on from longtime co-host Erin Andrews.

Andrews and her longtime hosting partner, Tom Bergeron, will not return to the popular ABC show. They are being replaced by Tyra Banks.

ABC announced the decision last week.

“Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for six memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels,” Andrews wrote.

Dancer Peta Murgatroyd, who’s been with the show since 2011, reacted to the network’s decision to move on from Andrews.

“To be honest, I was shocked. I was sad,” Murgatroyd told Us. “I was sad that chapter of the show is done and it made me emotional on the call. I was, like, ‘Oh, my God, Tom’s not going to be there anymore? Like, he is the show.’ I’m not disregarding [Erin]. She’s been incredible and an amazing host and somebody who had been through the show before with my husband, Maks. The way that she gave insight into celebrities and she could relate to them, I think really took the show to another level. But, a fresh start! Let’s see what happens.”

Bergeron had been with the show since 2004. Andrews joined the program in 2014.

The new season of DWTS will debut this fall.