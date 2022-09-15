D'Andre Swift Announces His Playing Status For Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions runs for yardage during the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions will be favorites in an NFL game for the first time in two seasons when they take on the Washington Commanders this weekend. And star running back D'Andre Swift hopes to be a part of it.

Swift missed his second straight practice with an ankle injury but is optimistic that he'll be able to play in Week 2. Speaking to ESPN Lions insider Eric Woodyard, Swift said that he's "alright" and pledged that he'll "most definitely" be able to play.

Swift had 15 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown plus another 31 receiving yards in Detroit's narrow Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was the first Lions running back to do so in a Week 1 game since the great Barry Sanders all the way back in 1996 and was one of the top graded running backs in the entire league for Week 1.

Swift has led the Lions in touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

The results have yet to manifest for the Detroit Lions, but they've been in just about every game they've played since Dan Campbell took over in 2021.

Maybe the results would be better with a better coach, or maybe Campbell has the Lions playing well above their weight class.

Whatever the case may be, the Lions are clearly a dangerous team right now and the league is starting to take notice.

A healthy D'Andre Swift could be the difference between winning and losing this Sunday.