D'Andre Swift Reveals His Big Goal: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 15: D'Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions attempts to carry the ball against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team during their game at Ford Field on November 15, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has a bold goal entering the 2022 season.

"Lions RB D’Andre Swift said his goal this year is to rush for 1,000 yards and have 1,000 yards receiving," Lions reporter Tim Twentyman said. "He said with Duce Staley coaching him he thinks he can reach both marks."

Naturally, fans would love to see the Lions star running back reach those goals.

"Yessirrrr...." said a Lions blog.

"that would be INSANE, would be amazing if it happened," another fan said.

"2k AP would send me into another realm of existence," a third fan said.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is the last running back to achieve the illustrious 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards plateau.

In 13 games last season, Swift racked up 617 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards. If he can stay healthy and make it through a full 17-game season, Swift should be able to get close to his goal.

Swift has battled through numerous injuries over the course of his young career, though, so that might be a big if.

Can he do it?