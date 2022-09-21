Dane Jackson Releases First Public Statement Since Scary Hit vs. Titans

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: An ambulance is seen on field after Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills was injured in a play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has released his first public statement since his scary collision during last night's win over the Tennessee Titans.

"All glory to God!! appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world!" he wrote on Twitter.

Jackson suffered what looked to be a serious neck injury after taking a brutal shot to the head by his own teammate. The third-year defensive back was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance and spent the night in the hospital.

Fortunately, Jackson has feeling and movement in all of his extremities. He walked out of the hospital and returned home earlier this morning.

"Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord," the Bills said in a statement. "He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation today."

Jackson, a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, started both games for the Bills this season. He recorded three tackles and broke up a pass before last night's injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Jackson's status.