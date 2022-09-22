Dane Jackson Returned To Practice Thursday: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 07: Dane Jackson #30 of the Buffalo Bills makes his way to the field before training camp at Highmark Stadium on August 7, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One of the scariest moments of the NFL season occurred this past Monday night as Buffalo Bills cornerback had to be hospitalized after making a tackle.

But it appears that Jackson is recovering quickly from the scary-looking injury he suffered. He was already back at Bills practice on Thursday.

According to reports, Jackson was present at Bills practice today. He did not practice, but rather did some walking around on the field and talking to coaches and teammates.

Bills fans were thrilled to see Jackson back on his feet, let alone back with the team for practice today. Fans are tempering their expectations on when he'll be back in favor of showing love for seeing him recover so quickly.

The former seventh-round pick out of Pitt has quickly become a fan favorite in Buffalo. In his first two NFL seasons he had 11 passes defended and 56 tackles in 22 games.

This year Jackson won the starting cornerback job and promptly made a big impact with an interception and five tackles in their season-opening win over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

But catastrophe struck against the Tennessee Titans this past Monday as he had to get hospitalized after sustaining blows to his head and neck area on a tackle.

Fortunately, Jackson managed to avoid serious injury. But it may be a pretty long road for him to get back into playing shape.