Danica Patrick Has A 1-Word Description For This Year’s Indy 500

We’re about 24 hours away from the 2020 Indianapolis 500.

The 2020 edition of the iconic race will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The legendary event, which typically hosts hundreds of thousands of spectators, will be held without fans due to the global pandemic.

Danica Patrick, a former IndyCar driver, will be on the scene for the race, covering it for NBC Sports. She summed up this year’s race with one word.

“Different,” Patrick wrote on Instagram. “But cool. However, different is usually pretty cool to me.”

Hopefully Patrick is right and we’ll have a “different” but “cool” Indy 500 on Sunday.

This will also be an Indy 500 without a female driver. It’s the first time in 20 years that we don’t have a woman driver competing.

Patrick spoke about this prior to the race.

“The fact that it’s a story that there isn’t one is more surprising,” Patrick said on Wednesday. “Because the story always used to be that there is one, that there is a female in the race. I think the story is actually that there’s a story there isn’t one.”

Coverage of the 2020 Indy 500 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. E.T. on NBC on Sunday. The green flag for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.