Danica Patrick Shares Brutally Honest Admission On Past Relationships

Aaron Rodgers is engaged to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, but this isn’t the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s first celebrity relationship.

Prior to dating – and getting engaged to – Woodley, the NFL MVP was in a longterm relationship with former NASCAR star Danica Patrick.

Rodgers and Patrick broke up at some point in 2020, with the Packers quarterback finding Woodley following their relationship. Woodley confirmed her engagement to Rodgers during a late-night show appearance last month.

Patrick reportedly has a good mindset when it comes to Rodgers’ big news, per Hollywood Life:

The 38-year-old former race car driver is has moved on from Aaron, a source close to her shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, and is focused on “traveling and working on her podcast [Pretty Intense.]” She and Aaron began dating in 2018, making their public debut as a couple at that year’s Daytona 500. They seemed like they were on a path towards marriage – they reportedly bought a $28 million mansion in Malibu – but by July 2020, the two had called it quits. “[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past.”

Patrick shared a telling message on her Instagram page, too, sharing a brutally honest comment on her previous relationships.

The former NASCAR star urged her followers to “stop looking for a religious structure or person or home or a job or a city or a partner to make you feel better.”

Patrick added: “Simply because it won’t work! I have tried! I would love to see temples here and now to cultivate our ability to build our inner temples. And to remember our magical abilities (supernatural power over natural forces). Us humans have been playing small for a while … and if you don’t believe me, go to Egypt.”

Patrick recently took a cool trip to Egypt, where she posted about multiple times on Instagram.