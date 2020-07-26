Danica Patrick Jokes What She’s Finally ‘Ready For’ In 2020

The year 2020 has been a turbulent one for everyone.

From the global pandemic to the nationwide protests to the presidential election, a lot has happened so far this year. Most of it, unfortunately, has not been very enjoyable.

It’s been an especially notable year for Danica Patrick. The former NASCAR star unfortunately went through a public breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Patrick shared some cryptic relationship quotes on her Instagram Story following the breakup.

“Look at the chosen relationships in your life and notice any themes,” Patrick’s quote reads. “What role do you play? Who are you with them? Who do you believe you need to be? What stories do you tell yourself about what they can offer you? What can they or can’t they handle? The way you choose people may offer you insight into what you’re craving or what shifts you may need to make in order to shift an overworked role you’ve held for a long time.”

Patrick has since moved on from cryptic quotes on her Instagram Story. Earlier this week, she posted a story of the Pentagon commenting on UFOs.

“This part of 2020 is something I am so ready for!” Patrick joked.

Hey, at this point in 2020, we don’t blame her.

Bring on the UFOs.